FOLLOWUP: Some Jefferson Square businesses still closed by flooding cleanup

October 28, 2025 12:40 pm
Again today, the aftermath of flooding blamed on a plumbing problem has forced some Jefferson Square businesses to stay closed. Here’s what we found at noontime today:

CVS: Still closed, hoping to reopen before day’s end

THE JOINT CHIROPRACTIC: They’re now projecting they might not reopen before Saturday.

WEST SEATTLE ANIMAL HOSPITAL: As first reported Monday, they hadn’t expected to reopen any sooner than tomorrow.

WEST SEATTLE SCHOOL OF ROCK: Still handling lessons remotely.

DREAM DINNERS WEST SEATTLE: Still closed.

We have an inquiry out to the center’s management firm Kimco Realty regarding the situation but have yet to hear back.

