FOLLOWUP: CVS flooding temporarily closes multiple Jefferson Square businesses

We reported Sunday on the flooding that closed the Jefferson Square CVS store (former Bartell Drugs). After commenters reported today that some other businesses in the center were also affected by water damage, we went over to find out more. Here’s what we found, either from signs on doors or from talking to people at the respective businesses:
CVS – still closed, might be able to reopen this afternoon
The Joint – closed today
West Seattle Animal Hospital – closed today and tomorrow
Dream Dinners – closed today
School of Rock – studios closed today, handling lessons remotely
ATI – open but directing clients to an alternate entrance
The inner Jefferson Square businesses on the east and south (Safeway) sides are open, as are other lower businesses. We’re told the plumbing problem was traced to a restroom in the CVS space. We’ll be following up with center management.
