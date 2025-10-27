FOLLOWUP: CVS flooding temporarily closes multiple Jefferson Square businesses

We reported Sunday on the flooding that closed the Jefferson Square CVS store (former Bartell Drugs). After commenters reported today that some other businesses in the center were also affected by water damage, we went over to find out more. Here’s what we found, either from signs on doors or from talking to people at the respective businesses:

CVS – still closed, might be able to reopen this afternoon

The Joint – closed today

West Seattle Animal Hospital – closed today and tomorrow

Dream Dinners – closed today

School of Rock – studios closed today, handling lessons remotely

ATI – open but directing clients to an alternate entrance

The inner Jefferson Square businesses on the east and south (Safeway) sides are open, as are other lower businesses. We’re told the plumbing problem was traced to a restroom in the CVS space. We’ll be following up with center management.