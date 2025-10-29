UPDATE: ‘Dumpster fire’ by ex-Pecos Pit

9:31 PM: Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos of that short-lived fire by the former Pecos Pit building on 35th just south of the entrance to the bridge. SFD reports it’s out and classified it as a “dumpster fire.” No other info yet.

9:39 PM: Police are investigating. No injuries reported.

9:44 PM: Matching tonight’s photos to Google Street View, it was the dumpster corral just south of the ex-restaurant, which closed abruptly 10 months ago. (We recently asked City Light, the property owner, about their plans for it, and they replied, “The site is currently being evaluated for City Light’s purposes as part of our larger real estate portfolio. We are looking at both short-term options and long-term activation for utility purposes.”)