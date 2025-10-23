CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Walgreens robbery suspect charged

The 17-year-old arrested after last weekend’s Walgreens robbery in High Point is due in court today, after being charged with a felony. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged him with first-degree robbery/displaying a deadly weapon. The charging documents don’t reveal much additional information about what investigators believe happened, but described the “deadly weapon” in detail (photo is from SPD and also included in the charging documents):

At approximately 1920 hours [the day of the robbery], officers recovered a tan 9mm Glock bearing serial no: xxxxxxx. The firearm was holding a 31 round extended magazine, with 21 bullets inside. This firearm was recovered in a bush, approximately 40 feet from where S/Stewart was taken. into custody. A records check showed the firearm as clear and belonging to xxxxxx.

The documents also say the suspect was wearing a jacket that “contained two phones, a pair of gloves

similar in appearance to the gloves in the robbery” (according to security video) plus had “$763 cash in his pants pockets, as well as the … tracker that was inside of the till at Walgreens.”

We’ll update once we get information on today’s hearing and the custody status. Meantime, we’ve checked juvenile-court records and this appears to be the first case against this defendant.