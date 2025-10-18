WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigate armed robbery

4:44 PM: Police are in the High Point area investigating what radio exchanges described as an armed robbery at Walgreens just before 4:30 pm. They’re looking for two Black men in their early 20s, dressed all in black, 5’9″, one with a gun, possibly having gotten away in a Kia Sorento (no color mentioned). They are reported to have gotten away with cash.

4:47 PM: One person has been taken into custody. … Police just told dispatch a moment later, “a large amount of money has been recovered.” They’re in the 32nd SW and SW Holly area.