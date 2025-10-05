BIZNOTE: Driftwood proprietors plan Seaglass in ex-Alki Café space

Permits have shown for a while that the ex-Alki Café space was likely being taken over by the proprietors of Driftwood next door. Today, they’re finally ready to announce their plan for it: A “coffeehouse and bakeshop” called Seaglass. Here are the details they provided:

Driftwood, the acclaimed Alki Beach restaurant founded by Dan and Jackie Mallahan, is expanding its imprint in West Seattle with the addition of a neighborhood bakeshop and coffee house: Seaglass. The new project will be led by Seattle coffee entrepreneur Seth Allen alongside Chef and Pastry Chef Gerald Hawkins Jr., blending curated specialty coffee with bold, ingredient-driven pastry in a warm and intentional community space.

Seth Allen, founder of Numa Coffee, has established himself as a leader in Seattle’s specialty coffee scene, building a brand known for its community-driven hospitality and collaborations with celebrated roasters including Passenger, Dak, KWC, Moxie, Rush Rush, Calendar, Little Wolf, and Valor. Numa has partnered with brands such as Filson, Driftwood, Amazon Galaxy Studios, Snapchat, Nordstrom, Sézane, Arc’teryx, and Seattle Bouldering Project.

Chef Gerald Hawkins Jr. brings more than a decade of experience spanning the Carolinas, from small-town bakeries to acclaimed restaurants such as Leah & Louise in Charlotte, a four-time James Beard Award nominee. Born in Durham and raised in Norlina, North Carolina, Hawkins draws inspiration from family traditions, Southern foodways, and local agriculture. His eclectic pastry style reflects both nostalgia and modern culinary techniques, with an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, and storytelling through ingredients.

Together, Allen and Hawkins will bring a new energy to Alki, creating a neighborhood and destination bakeshop that celebrates both Pacific Northwest ingredients and Gerald’s Southern roots. Guests can expect inventive pastries, breads, and seasonal offerings paired with world-class coffee—designed to be both approachable and exceptional.

“Driftwood has always been about telling the story of time and place through food,” said Dan Mallahan, Chef and Co-Founder of Driftwood. “This next chapter with Seth and Gerald allows us to expand that vision—bringing together coffee, pastry, and community in a space that feels like home for West Seattle.”

The bakeshop is slated to open in Spring 2026 on Alki Beach, at the old Alki Beach Cafe Space, adding to Driftwood’s commitment to building meaningful connections through food, drink, and hospitality.