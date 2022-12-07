BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening date set for Driftwood, new restaurant/bar on Alki

(Preview photos provided by Driftwood)

We first told you in June about the plan for Driftwood, the restaurant/bar on the way to the former Alki Beach Pub space. West Seattle-residing co-proprietors Dan Mallahan and Jackie Mallahan have just announced that they plan to open Driftwood on Thursday, January 5th. Dan Mallahan is executive chef, developing a menu that the announcement says “will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as Whistling Train Farm’s whole roasted honey-bear squash, cider poached pear, house feta and pumpkin seeds, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with poached star king apples from Collins Family Orchards, spiced pecan, goat cheese, and burnt-sugar bourbon gastrique.” The “coastal cocktails” and beer/wine will have a local/regional emphasis, too.

Stats: “The 2,200 SF space will seat 48, including bar seating and special water-view counter space, and will offer additional seasonal outdoor seating for up to 22. The patio will offer semi-private dining for groups of up to 16.”

They’ve already started taking online reservations for Driftwood, which is at 2722 Alki SW and will be open 5-10 pm Thursdays through Mondays.