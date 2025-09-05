You asked, so we asked: Ferry-dock foghorn

Right about the time Javier Fosado sent that photo of a ferry sailing through the fog, a different reader texted a question about the foghorn(s) they had been hearing all morning, wondering if foghorns are all from vessels, as they assumed the days of fixed, shoreside foghorns were all gone. We felt fairly certain that the Fauntleroy WSF terminal, for one, has a fixed foghorn; we’ve lived uphill from it for 30+ years. But we checked our assumption with WSF spokesperson Dana Warr, who replied:

There are fog signals at all South Sound terminals, to include Fauntleroy. It is also one of the closest to residential areas. The captains can request to have this navigation aid turned on/off to aid in the vessels’ safe navigation.