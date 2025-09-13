WHALES: Southern Resident orcas in central Puget Sound – but have lost another calf

2:38 PM: The Southern Resident Killer Whales of J-Pod have been seen in central Puget Sound, “coming south all day” per Kersti Muul. That would be their first visit of the season, she adds. But they’re in the news today for a sad reason – a loss. Another newborn calf has died, the Center for Whale Research reported:

Late in the morning on September 12th, several sources alerted CWR researchers to apparent sightings of a southern resident killer whale pushing a deceased calf in Rosario Strait. CWR researchers arrived in the area in the early afternoon, and sadly were able to confirm that southern resident J36 was pushing a deceased female neonate, with umbilical cord still attached. Based on the size of the calf, we estimate that the calf was either full term or near full term. It is unclear if this was a stillbirth or if the calf died shortly after birth. Based on when we last observed J36, this calf would have been born within the last 3 days. Researchers from SR3, SeaDoc Society, and the Whale Museum soon arrived on scene and conducted further documentation and measurement. We will share more when we can, and work with the other research teams to piece together what information we can about this calf and J36’s status.

Kersti notes that the mom, J36, has lost one of her offspring before – J52, whose death at age 2 1/2 we noted eight years ago.

2:41 PM: Just as we were publishing the notes above, we heard from Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail, who plans to be at Emma Schmitz Overlook (across from Me Kwa Mooks, 4500 block Beach Drive) with binoculars to share. She estimates the orcas might be in view from West Seattle, looking north, by about 3:15 pm.

3:01 PM: No orca-watching after all – Donna just told us the orcas turned around at West Point (northwest edge of Elliott Bay) and are headed northbound.