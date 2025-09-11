WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car abandoned after crash; tools taken; car window smashed

Three reader reports so far today;

STOLEN CAR ABANDONED AFTER CRASH: Sent by Ryan:

This happened in the 4600 block of SW Oregon. SPD incident # is 25-264916.

TOOLS TAKEN: Sent by Angie:

This morning at 5:30 AM, my boyfriend and I were woken up to news that someone reported his work van for Heartwood Builders was broken into. It was parked under a street lamp at 56th and Alki Ave SW. They broke in via the front window and then got in through the side of the van. Nail guns and other tools were stolen. Some have his name etched or written in marker “Jon Ferrand.” This is the 2nd time his work van has gotten vandalized and tools stolen from it. We plan to ask the neighbors today if they have Ring camera video they are willing to share. Given we live across from the water, I frequently see out of place individuals. I intend to start taking pictures of vehicles and license plates that I feel are suspicious as I am often up late working.