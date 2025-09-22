Volunteers get Fauntleroy Creek ready for spawning salmon

(Photo by Dennis Hinton: Gerry Goit finishes clearing channel so spawners coming in under ferry trestle can reach the creek’s mouth)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

Saturday’s work party to clear the way for coho spawners to reach the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek was mostly about weeding. A dozen volunteers moved a few drift logs mired in the sand, then turned to addressing beach vegetation chocking the channel. They had the way cleared an hour later but will keep an eye out to make sure it stays open through spawning season.

(Photo by Diana Spence: Fred Fleischmann and fellow volunteers survey magnitude of weeding task)

Salmon Watch 2025 will officially start with the annual drumming on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 4 pm at the house below the fish-ladder viewpoint (SW Director & upper Fauntleroy Way SW). A few volunteers will get a head start by monitoring Fauntleroy Cove for schooling spawners, then two dozen watchers will begin checking the spawning reach daily.

The first spawners in modern history came into the creek in 1994. Since then, 20 has been typical for this small urban creek. Last year was anything but typical, however, when a record 347 had come in by Nov. 24.

If spawners come in, the Fauntleroy Watershed Council will host a weekend open creek for the general public and we’ll announce it here.