TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Monday begins

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, September 29, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today has rain, haze, fog as possibilities, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 7:06 am; sunset, at 6:52 pm.

SCHOOL-TRAFFIC ALERT

-As we’ve been reporting, South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) starts its fall quarter today, so 16th SW on Puget Ridge will be a lot busier than it’s been.

ROAD WORK & NEW ALL-WAY STOP

-Last reminder that Oregon/44th is now an all-way stop.

–59th SW in Alki is closed for the school-construction zone; we’ll check on progress this wee.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

-Regionally, the first expressway mile of Highway 509 – explained here – is tolled starting today.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights through October 10.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!