FOLLOWUP: SDOT’s new option for bottom-of-hill end of Highland Park Way lane-conversion project

Tomorrow night, as previewed here, SDOT will be at HPAC‘s monthly meeting to talk about the Highland Park Way lane-conversion project, which would convert the outside downhill travel lane to bicycle/pedestrian space. On the eve of the meeting, they’ve just published their recap (ours is here) of their recent online meeting about the project, including a new option for the bottom-of-hill end of the project:

Introducing Option 2B: A Direct Response to Feedback

In response to feedback about wanting Highland Park Way SW to be both safer for everyone and not increase vehicle queues getting through West Marginal Way SW, our team has developed a new hybrid alternative: Option 2B.

Design features of Option 2B:

-Increased Intersection Capacity: At the bottom of the hill, the single downhill lane opens into three vehicular lanes (one left-turn lane and two through-lanes).

-Downhill Bike Lane A downhill bike lane remains protected by Jersey barriers to the intersection with West Marginal Way SW.

-Adjusted Channelization: We are removing the center median to accommodate the extra through-lane. Additionally, we are removing one of the westbound left-turn lanes at the W Marginal Way SW intersection to make space for the three eastbound vehicle lanes and the protected bike lane.

Next Steps and Feedback Opportunity

We are now evaluating three options for the intersection approach at W Marginal Way SW. You can view the trade-offs between Option 1, Option 2, and the new Option 2B on our project website.