TRAFFIC CAMS, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday + weekend

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, September 12, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast is for a partly sunny day, high around 70. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:43 am; sunset will be at 7:26 pm.

ROAD WORK

-Construction on 16th around SW Holden is scheduled to continue.

-Monday, 59th SW in Alki is scheduled to close for a month at the school-construction zone.

SATURDAY ALERT

The Fiestas Patrias Parade in South Park on Saturday morning will close parts of 14th South and South Cloverdale, and reroute Metro Route 60.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Issaquah, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners‘ homestand continues with a7:10 pm game vs. the Angels.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!