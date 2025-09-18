REZONING: City Council votes against creating Alki ‘Neighborhood Center,’ for changing three other West Seattle ‘centers’

As noted, the City Council is voting today on dozens of amendments proposed as part of the every-decade process of updating the city’s long-term-growth plan, aka the Comprehensive Plan. Four of those amendments directly address specific West Seattle neighborhoods. Here’s how the votes went:

AMENDMENT 34: As its sponsor, citywide Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, described it, this was the “spicy” amendment, generating a lot of discussion, because it would add eight areas as Neighborhood Centers, enabling denser housing among other things. One of those would be in Alki; the other seven were elsewhere in the city. The amendment was defeated, with everyone voting no except for Rinck. But she said it may be brought back again in the future, after additional study following the current process. For now, though, the Comprehensive Plan Update will NOT include an Alki Neighborhood Center. (We had details of the now-failed proposal in this September 2 report.)

AMENDMENT 35: This was one of three amendments from District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka, changing the Endolyne Neighborhood Center’s name to Fauntleroy, and reducing its size a bit. It passed.

AMENDMENT 36: This was Councilmember Saka’s second of three amendments, adding some area to the High Point Neighborhood Center including the HP Library’s site. It passed.

AMENDMENT 37: This was Saka’s third Neighborhood Center amendment, reducing the size of the Morgan Junction Urban Center. It passed.

Another Saka amendment requiring more pedestrian improvements in new Neighborhood Centers, Amendment 53, passed. And one other transportation amendment of note, Councilmember Rinck’s Amendment 7 to “end parking mandates” – did not pass; Council President Sara Nelson said it was worth more discussion than just an amendment to a larger plan would get.

The council is currently in recess, after finishing work on the first overall bill to which all these amendments and others were made, and will reconvene at 12:30, with a lunch break set at 1 pm and resumption of work at 2 pm.