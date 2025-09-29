Madison Middle School’s longtime principal out on health leave

Madison Middle School has an acting principal as of today, according to a district memo sent to families (thanks for the forwards) and posted on the school website, signed by Superintendent Fred Podesta:

Dear Madison families and staff,

We are writing to inform you of a leadership update at Madison Middle School. Beginning Monday, Sept. 29, Dr. Gary will be on health leave.

During Dr. Gary’s absence, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Scott Pierce as the acting principal. Dr. Pierce has most recently been serving the past three years as an Assistant Principal at Rainier Beach High School. Dr. Pierce brings 15 years of leadership experience with a strong commitment to equity focused, inclusive, and rigorous learning environments.

Principal Pierce will begin his transition with staff and the school community during the week of Sept. 29 – Oct. 3 and is looking forward to supporting and working with the Madison community officially beginning Monday, Oct. 6.

To support a smooth transition, Regional Executive Directors Chris Carter and Katrina Hunt will provide oversight and guidance. Furthermore, assistant principals Dr. Elizabeth Allen and Ms. Trisha Pilapil will be instrumental in ensuring consistency and stability during this time.

As always, our top priority remains the academic success, safety, and well-being of every Madison student.

Thank you for your continued support.