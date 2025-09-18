Looking for work? These part-time jobs help keep kids safe

Looking for ork? Elle Loeppky with Friends of West Seattle Elementary tells WSB that their school is one of several on the peninsula with an urgent need for crossing guards:

West Seattle Elementary is in need of two crossing guards this year, and several other neighborhood schools also have vacant posts (see map and screenshot below — red darts mark openings). (Help spread the word) so these important roles can be filled and all students can walk or bike to school safely.

The job is part-time — just during school arrival and dismissal — and could be a great fit for a retiree, a college student, or a stay-at-home parent with older kids.

Crossing Guard Recruitment:

Pay: $20.76/hour

Requirements: Age 18+, high school diploma/GED (or equivalent experience), background check. Training provided by the district.

Schedule: Part-time, during school arrival and dismissal

Role: Safely assist students crossing streets and intersections in all kinds of weather

See our map of open crossing guard posts to find opportunities in your neighborhood.

Questions? Apply here or contact SPS Field Staff Supervisor Stacy Roberts at sdroberts@seattleschools.org or call 206-252-0908.