If you hear a ferry horn late this afternoon … it’s (likely) about baseball!

(One of the M’s hats here at HQ, decorated with a prized parade pin)

Thanks to the texter who pointed out this is among the systemwide alerts that Washington State Ferries has sent so far today:

At 5 p.m. today, all ferries underway will sound their horns to salute the Seattle Mariners on winning the American League West title — their first in 24 years! Congratulations to the team and fans as they head into the playoffs.

While they haven’t won a division title since 2001, the M’s have been to the playoffs more recently – here’s the Mariners’ full playoff history. As for this year, the brackets aren’t full yet, but they’ll give you an idea of dates.