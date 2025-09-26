UPDATE: Flipped-car crash in North Admiral, driver arrested

9:04 PM: Police are on their way to what’s reported as a flipped-car crash in the 2100 block of 46th SW. The vehicle is described as a Toyota RAV-4 and dispatchers say callers reported the driver got out safely and does not want medical attention, so SFD is not going. The driver may have hit parked cars. We’re en route to look.

9:13 PM: SPD has called for SFD, saying the crashed vehicle “is a hybrid and it’s still running.”

9:28 PM: Added our crew’s photo atop the story. They report a tow truck arriving. … And below, a texted photo (thanks!):

9:35 PM: Police tell our crew the driver was arrested. He’s under investigation for possible DUI.

9:54 PM: Here’s reader video of the flipped car being righted by a tow crew: