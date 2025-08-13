West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

66℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds roll in, mingled with smoke

August 13, 2025 8:27 pm
Tonight’s sunset had some pink tint from wildfire smoke, as Anne Helene Cagney‘s photo shows, but nowhere near the color of last night. Clouds are moving in for the impending weather change, though the smoke put on something of a show earlier – this photo is from an unidentified texter:

(Both pics were taken at Lincoln Park.) The National Weather Service says a westerly flow is pushing smoke from the Olympic Peninsula as far east as Montana. But with rain expected by late tomorrow night, we shouldn’t have to deal with it for long.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds roll in, mingled with smoke"

  • RickB August 13, 2025 (8:42 pm)
    We had ash on our windowsills overnight and again later in the day in Burien. Anyone else get anything similar?

