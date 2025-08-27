WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Purse-seine fishing

Several WSB readers were startled to see purse-seine fishing off West Seattle these past few days – the photo above was taken from Lincoln Park on Tuesday, and another one came in from Upper Alki today:

Purse-seine fishing uses a net to scoop up the catch, which in this case is the same fish that’s filled Lincoln Park’s north shore with people, pink salmon. According to this state Fish and Wildlife Department document, the commercial season in this part of Puget Sound is in its second of three weeks. We’ve run various photos of this type of fishing off West Seattle over the years, but they’ve historically been later in the year, like these scenes from November 2021.