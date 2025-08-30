WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 notes as your holiday weekend begins!

(Friday night sunset, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

Some regular Saturday events are skipping this weekend because so many people leave town for the holiday, but as far as we know, here’s what IS happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See this weekend’s listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a login for that section, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

ART ON THE CORNER: Local artist is selling her work again this weekend to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank, 8 am-4 pm. (39th SW/SW Holden)

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

MASTER GARDENERS: Have a garden-related question? They likely have the answer! Second to last Saturday that they’ll be at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

DOCKTON ART WALK: Neighbors on Vashon/Maury Islands invite you to ferry over today and/or tomorrow to visit artists in historic Dockton, 10 am-5 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco's music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.

BENEFIT BARBECUE: "Dog Days of Summer" at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan), 11 am-3 pm fresh-grilled lunch available to benefit pet-assisting nonprofit.

11 am-2 pm, you’re invited to drop in to this new creative space. (4316 SW Othello)

WEST SEATTLE’S ONLY SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open for its last Saturday of the year, 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

'DUNK FRANK IN THE TANK' SALE & WSFB BENEFIT: Noon-6 pm, big event at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW) as we've been previewing – it's not only a big sale with one-day deals, it's also a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank – TRG is donating 10 percent of sales – AND a chance to see TRG founder/proprietor Frank Gross get dunked in a tank: Get three chances when you show up with nonperishable food for WSFB and/or make a purchase, as previewed here.

WADING POOL: The one city-run wading pool scheduled to be open in West Seattle today is Lincoln Park, 12 pm-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near north parking lot).

COLMAN POOL: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: No Saturday hours this weekend.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

SALSA & BACHATA ON ALKI: Tonight’s edition of the big dance event starts with a lesson at 4:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: West Seattle's own Acoustic Crisis, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW)

LAST WEEKEND FOR ALKI BEACH FIRES: Reminder that beach-fire season ends Labor Day, so this is the last weekend the fire rings will be open at Alki.

KENYON HALL CABARET AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), Kenyon Hall Cabaret drag show. All ages. $15 advance/$20 door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ King Coko at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight, with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

