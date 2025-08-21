BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars to raise money for West Seattle Food Bank while offering deals – and dunking

Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has an upcoming end-of-summer sale with a twist – actually two: It’s donating part of the proceeds on Saturday, August 30, to the West Seattle Food Bank, while putting TRG proprietor Frank Gross in a dunk tank! Here’s the announcement, in video and text:

Announcing the Thunder Road Summer “Dunk Frank in the Tank” Event. Join us Saturday, August 30th, for amazing one-day-only deals and your chance to win a FREE Gretsch ’57 Duo Jet courtesy of our friends at Gretsch Guitars.

We decided to partner with the West Seattle Food Bank for this event and will be donating 10% of our sales on the 30th to the food bank. We are also going to have Frank in a dunk tank all day…. Just how do you dunk Frank in the tank, you ask? Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank or purchase a guitar, amplifier, or pedal. Either one of those gets you 3 throws at our fearless leader and a limited TRG shirt for the event (while supplies last). So join us August 30th, 12-6 pm, for a day of insane deals and help us raise some money for the WS Food Bank.