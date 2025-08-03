UPDATE: West Seattle Junction power outage that affected some businesses as well as residents

11:21 AM: Seattle City Light is on the scene of a power outage affecting nearly 400 customers in The Junction – thanks to the reader who sent that photo along with one of several tips we just received about the outage.

According to the SCL map, this started a few hours ago. It’s affecting some businesses as well as residents; we just heard from Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW), which says they’re out of power. We’re heading to The Junction to see who else is out.

11:39 AM: Before we even could get there, the power returned, reports Sharonn, who saw it happen while on the phone with us providing an update on who was affected.

11:49 AM: The SCL map hasn’t updated yet, so we’re not sure if that was a full or partial restoration.