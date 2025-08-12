WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arrest after reported Alki assault

5:44 PM: Police on the ground and Guardian One in the air are looking for a suspect in a reported assault on Alki. According to emergency radio, an “elderly man” was reportedly being punched by someone. The only description they have of the attacker so far is an “unknown race male, unknown age,” around 5’6″, wearing a black motorcycle helmet and black clothing, (added) riding a bicycle. The assault is reported to have happened in the 2600 block of Alki SW.

5:50 PM: Police have detained a suspect, and reported to have found a gun.