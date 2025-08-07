WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another Junction business-burglary attempt

The crash-and-grab attempt at West Seattle Smoke Company wasn’t the only break-in attempt at a Junction business early today.

That’s a reader photo of the alley door at Pegasus Pizza in the 4500 block of California SW. The report narrative we obtained from SPD says the first 911 call came in around 4:47 am, reporting that someone saw the damaged door about half an hour after hearing a “loud noise.” Police called an owner of the restaurant, who showed up to walk through with them, and said she reported that nothing seemed to have been taken and even the register was “seemingly undisturbed,” so they’re not sure if whoever broke the door actually made it inside or not. No one reported seeing a suspect, so there’s no description. But if you have any information, you can contact police and refer to incident # 25-224819.