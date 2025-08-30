HAPPENING NOW: ‘Refreshing’ dunk-tank day for Thunder Road Guitars’ Frank Gross

By the tie we visited Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) this afternoon, founder/proprietor Frank Gross already had been dunked about 20 times as part of a soggy sideline during their one-day holiday-weekend sale and West Seattle Food Bank benefit. Appropriately enough, the guy who dunked Frank in our video was Rob from Gretsch Guitars, which donated this Gretsch ’57 Duo Jet guitar for another highlight of sale day, a raffle:

Frank is looking forward to more dunking – he insists it’s “refreshing” every time – with the dunkers so far even including his own kids, who he reports were extra-enthusiastic about dunking Dad. One way to get your turn is to bring nonperishable food for this West Seattle Food Bank bin in the shop:

Even better, buy a guitar, pedal, or amplifier – not only do you get three shots at dunking Frank, you’ll also be helping WSFB, because he’s donating 10 percent of sale-day proceeds. The tank is behind the store, and Frank notes that the dunking idea came from a staff member, adding that it wasn’t as hard to find a dunk tank as you might think – they found a rental business that deals in “unusual things” and they just happened to have one. This is all set to continue until 6 pm.