TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: Friday + weekend info

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The Heat Advisory alert kicks in at 11 am today. The forecast for today is sunny, low 80s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:15 am; sunset will be at 8:08 pm.

ROAD WORK AND OTHER CLOSURES, INCLUDING THIS WEEKEND

-California SW will close north of Admiral Way this afternoon through late Saturday night for the Admiral Block Party and Pre-Party.

-The West Seattle low bridge is scheduled to close this weekend, starting at 7 am Saturday, continuing as late as 10 pm Sunday.

-The state’s planned highway/tunnel work list has changed – here’s the latest version.

–Admiral Way Bridge seismic work continues.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday (tonight!) and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners start a six-game homestand tonight, 7:10 pm vs. the A’s.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!