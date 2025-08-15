Admiral Way Bridge work may look done, but SDOT says it’s not, yet

No cones, no crews. The top side of the Admiral Way Bridge (technically two bridges) is clear again. So does that mean the earthquake-resistance work is finally done? No, SDOT tells us:

Itâ€™s too soon to say whether work is done in that area. Weâ€™re close to wrapping up the project but it remains an active work zone, and conditions change periodically. We still have work scheduled through the end of the month and there will most likely be final punch list items to work on in the following months.

It’s been a year now since the top-side work began; Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge(s) has been closed even longer and will remain that way until the project is done. Originally, the project was expected to require full closures of the bridge, but SDOT amended the plan to avoid that.