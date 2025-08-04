TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: First Monday of August

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, August 4, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, then clearing, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:51 am; sunset will be at 8:38 pm.

(Sunday’s sunset, photographed by James Bratsanos – thanks to everyone who sent photos)

ROAD WORK

-All lanes on the Admiral Way Bridge reopened just before the weekend. We’re checking today if that’s temporary or if all the deck work is really complete.

-Crews are working on curb ramps for all four corners of 60th/Admiral.

-The major nighttime work ahead on and around 16th SW in White Center continues – details here. Here’s the latest.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Sealth. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where.

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; summer schedule, with later runs on Friday and Saturday nights, and on other weeknights with Mariners home games.

EARLY WARNING

Tuesday (August 5) is Night Out, and many residential streets will be closed for block parties.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!