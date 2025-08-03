WEEK AHEAD: Having a block/building party on Night Out this Tuesday?

That photo from Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite shows ~800 swag bags for registered Night Out block/building party hosts to pick up tomorrow (if your party is registered, you should have received instructions for pickup). Hundreds of parties are planned around West Seattle for this national celebration of community solidarity and resilience, Tuesday night, August 5. If you’re not hosting or participating in a Night Out party, remember that streets will be closed for block parties, so getting around that night may mean some detouring. We’ll be out covering parties as always so if you’re having one and we’d be welcome to stop by for a photo, let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – or, on Tuesday night, take a pic and send it while you’re partying!