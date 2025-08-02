TRAFFIC ALERT: Admiral Way Bridge fully open, at least for now

Thanks to Kent for the photo, and to others for the tips. At least for now, the Admiral Way Bridge is fully open. No SDOT announcement accompanied this, so we’re hesitant to assume it’s the end of deck work until we can reach them on Monday – we recall at least one previous time in the project when a change just before a weekend was only transitional, and the most-recent update on the project, from mid-July, said the bridge configuration would change several times in the ensuing “weeks.” SDOT has only been citing “summer” as a full completion date, and the season has six weeks to go. When the work began more than 13 months ago, SDOT expected it to last “seven to eight months.” They’ve said one reason for the extended timeline is an expansion of paint work.