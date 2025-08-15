Scenes from August’s West Seattle Art Walk

Major stories got in the way of our usual “as it happens” West Seattle Art Walk coverage last night, but we do have some pics to show you!

(First six photos by WSB’s Torin Record-Sand)

Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) hosted another session of its pop-up artists’ market “Emerge“ – we found Vineta Jackson selling custom night lights!

Other artists at the Jet City Labs pop-up included watercolorist Carrie Scroggins:

This Sunday (August 17) you can pop into JCL to check out the next 206 Makers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm, same hours as the adjacent Farmers’ Market.

A few doors north of JCL, Compass Real Estate (4531 California SW) hosted 11-year-old photographer Colton Haveson:

The photographer’s proud mom Mara Haveson is managing broker of the office, which has a tradition of displaying community artists’ work. Colton’s photographs span thousands of miles of inspiration, from West Seattle life to recent travels in Europe.

South of The Junction, West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) hosted an artist this month – Macki Stratton brought a selection of her paintings under the umbrella “Growing Moss.”

She says “Moss has been a source of inspiration for color and form for many years …”

She added in her artist statement that, “In these unprecedented times in our country, this primordial plant has some valuable lessons to draw from, like how community can make all the difference for resilience and survival.”

The Art Walk also brimmed with music again last night, including Easy Street Records‘ presentation of The Sinister Six:

Thanks to Ian for sending that photo of the garage-rock band performing what was its third-to-last show before going on hiatus for reasons including a search for a new drummer.

The major music presence during the night was the five-show slate for The Art of Music, the collection of mini-concerts complementing the Art Walk many months. It’s curated by John Redenbaugh, who shared a few photos – here are Belle Shea and Selena Tibert at Due Cucina:

And Fae Wiedenhoeft at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral:

Here’s a sneak peek at The Art of Music lineup planned for the next West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday, September 11: