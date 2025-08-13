PREVIEW: Five reasons to wander August 2025 West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow

The serious rain isn’t expected until the early hours of Friday, so you shouldn’t need rain gear to enjoy Thursday night’s West Seattle Art Walk. We’ve already previewed The Art of Music, which will bring five mini-concerts during the Art Walk (plus a bonus live show at Easy Street) – so what about the artists? Here’s the venue list, for both art venues and food/beverage establishments offering specials:

This month’s receptions and shows are spotlighted here. Five highlights:

POSTER ARTIST: Drew Dost is this quarter’s artist for the official Art Walk poster, and you can meet Drew at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) tomorrow night, 5-8 pm.

SALVAGING SEATTLE: That’s the theme of Amy M. Douglas‘s show at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW, 5-8 pm); Art Walk organizers say, “Her work captures treasured Seattle institutions, past and present, and invites viewers to recall their own experiences in these cherished community spaces.”

STUDENT ARTIST: 11-year-old photographer Colton Haveson shows his work at Compass Real Estate (4531 California SW, 5-8 pm). He says, “My work is making the ordinary, extraordinary.”

POP-UP MARKET: Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) hosts “Emerge: a fresh, rotating showcase of local artists,” 5-8 pm.

GROUP SHOW: Five artists are “Dreaming in Color” at Alki Arts (6030 California SW; 5-8 pm) – Patri O’Connor, Leon Lowman, Stefanie Lorig, Brooke Borcherding, and Gregory Copploe.

Those are just four of the places where you’ll find artists on Thursday night – scroll through the lineup here to make your own list!