WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle Art Walk on Thursday, with five Art of Music mini-concerts (plus a musical bonus)

August 10, 2025 6:45 pm
If you’re not going to the aforementioned public-safety forum – the coming week brings another major event on Thursday night: This month’s West Seattle Art Walk, accompanied by five mini-concerts for The Art of Music. Here’s the lineup:

The performances are happening simultaneously, 6 pm to 7:45 pm, with a mid-show break. In addition to The Art of Music performances, curated by John Redenbaugh, at least one other Junction venue plans live music Thursday night too – Easy Street Records will host the Sinister Six for a free, all-ages show at 7 pm. (P.S. More on the art part of Thursday’s Art Walk in a separate preview!)

