Our list for your pre-holiday-weekend West Seattle Friday

Not leaving the peninsula for the holiday weekend? No worries, you can check out what’s happening here at home – here are your Friday options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DRUGSTORE TRANSITION: As reported here Thursday, the Jefferson Square ex-Bartell Drugs planned to reopen this morning as CVS.

SOUTH TRANSFER STATION: As announced earlier this week, the closure is now expected to continue through September 10.

(Added: Photo of this morning’s flower stand)

FLOWER SALE: 10 am-noon, Chief Sealth IHS girls’ swim team fundraiser, $10 dahlia bouquets! (East side of 8300 block of 35th SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: The spraypark is open daily through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOL: Lincoln Park is open through Labor Day too, 12-7 pm today (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near north lot).

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool is open to the public for its last non-holiday weekday, noon-7 pm.

SEATTLE TERIYAKI HISTORY & MORE: Last chance to see this exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) – the museum is open noon-4 pm today, but closed tomorrow.

IN-STORE SIGNING AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 2 pm, Aly and AJ visit for a signing session – details here! (4559 California SW)

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle: “We have wines for picnics, cookouts, hikes, camping, boating, and even just hanging out on the deck.”

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) features singer-songwriter Danica Rozhanica tonight, 6-8 pm. All ages, no cover

HAND-BUILD ANIMALS: 6:30-9 pm at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW) – follow that link for sign-up and fee info.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Proh Mic tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music and DJ – tonight, Dual Analog, Colony Drop – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!