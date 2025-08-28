YOU CAN HELP: Another flower fundraiser Friday morning

Remember the streetcorner flower fundraiser a few weeks ago? Another one is happening tomorrow morning, this time on behalf of boosters of the Chief Sealth IHS girls’ swim team. Same general area, along 35th SW on the east side of the 8300 block (just north of Thistle), dahlia bouquets for $10. This will be happening 10 am-noon Friday, as long as the flowers last (last sale, for Girl Scouts, sold out early!). Though school doesn’t start until Wednesday, the team’s already practicing, so it’s fundraising time too!