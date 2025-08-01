Memorial service planned August 22 for Patricia C. Doran, 1937-2025

Family and friends will gather August 22 to remember Pat Doran, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

Patricia (Pat) Carolyn Doran

March 17, 1937 – June 27, 2025

Pat Doran passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025, surrounded by her daughters, son-in-law, and the love of her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Doran; her parents, Frances and Anton J. Kraft; her sister, Joann Crabtree; her nephew, Damon Dunckel, and her beloved dog, Abby — who was more like a third child than a pet.

Pat was born and raised in Yakima, WA, where she attended Catholic school from grade school through high school. There, she made lifelong friends—and a few lifelong memories that, as she liked to say, were best left unwritten.

In January 1958, she married her sweetheart, Dick Doran, after he proposed under the glow of the northern lights. They settled in West Seattle, where they built a life together and raised their daughters, Allyse Doran Pagán and Janine Doran.

Pat previously worked as a bookkeeper in a Yakima pharmacy, but her favorite job by far was at Husky Deli in West Seattle. She loved serving her community and working alongside people who became like family.

Once their daughters were grown, Pat and Dick split their time between Seattle and Sun City, Arizona. They spent winters in the sun—golfing daily and spending time with nearby family and friends. They returned to Seattle each summer once the weather was finally up to par. They moved to Arizona full-time in 2008 and were happily married for 56 years.

Pat was a proud thrifter. Estate sales, Goodwill, garage sales—she had a talent for finding treasures and a real flair for showing them off.

She was also deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Throughout her life, she stayed active in the church, teaching catechism, organizing community events, and never missing Sunday mass.

In her final years, Pat returned to West Seattle to be closer to her daughters. She quickly became beloved at her assisted living home—known as the strong, sassy, independent woman with a big heart and a quick wit.

Even in her final days, Pat remained sharp as ever — especially when it came to card games. Whether it was cribbage or mahjong, she played to win (and usually did). Her competitive streak never faded, and neither did her love of a good laugh around the table.

Pat leaves behind her daughters, Allyse Pagán and Janine Doran; her son-in-law, Sal Pagán; grandchildren David Pagán (Elysia), Rachel Pagán, and Sarah Pagán; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen (Bill) Wagner, and many nieces and nephews who loved her deeply.

She will be remembered for her fierce love of family, her faith, her sense of humor, and her ability to make a room warmer just by walking into it.

Pat’s funeral will take place at 10:30am, August 22, 2025 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in West Seattle.

Pat will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of your favorite charities that support children or animals. These were two causes that were dear to Pat’s heart.

Please share memories and sign the guestbook at: emmickfunerals.com/obituaries/Patricia-Doran

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle