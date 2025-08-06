Here’s the list – indoors and outdoors – for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Another view of Lincoln Park pink-salmon fishing, photographed Saturday by Dave Gershgorn)

After an all-but-rainless July, it’s showery today. Yes, indoor options ARE part of what’s on our list of quick reminders about what’s happening, and not happening, in the hours ahead, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD: Go here for info on multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, another West Seattle donation opportunity is happening all day today at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th SW & SW Myrtle).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so set your calendar for next Wednesday morning if interested!).

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

ALSO AT HIGHLAND PARK PLAYGROUND: Learn to break! Beginners welcome too. Free 11 am class. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The open-every-day season continues at Lincoln Park‘s outdoor, heated salt-water pool! Noon-7 pm; see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Though Colman Pool and Highland Park Spraypark remain open, we just verified that the two wading pools that would have been open today in West Seattle – Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) noon-5:30 pm; Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) noon-7 pm – are CLOSED because of the weather.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix that broken gizmo instead of tossing it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm meeting at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW): “Join us for a deep-dive discussion of the 1971 SF classic ‘The Lathe of Heaven‘ by Ursula K. Le Guin.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Rhythm and Roots Night at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

SUMMER DRAG BINGO: Second-to-last session this month at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW) – check to see if reservations remain!

CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 6 pm, almost-weekly tournament at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required to play.

FREE ART CLASS: 6 pm, pay what you can, all levels invited to explore watercolors at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

FREE QI-GONG CLASS: 6 pm, meet at south lot of Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: 6 pm, get creative at the studio! Spotlight project tonight – make a pinch pot. (3400 Harbor SW)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Enjoy your evening by joining the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome.

MARATHON TRAINING: Also at West Seattle Runner, as previewed here Tuesday, two Info Night events tonight for free training programs that start this month to get runners ready for this year’s Seattle Marathon in November – 6:30 and 7 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

REGULAR TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn on stage – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!