BIZNOTE: West Seattle Runner offers three free ways to train for Seattle Marathon

Tomorrow’s your first chance to learn about two of three ways West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) will help you train for this year’s Seattle Marathon (November 30). The announcement:

West Seattle Runner is providing FREE training programs for the Seattle Marathon. We will have 3 different options:

–FULL Fit, a free group training program for the Seattle Marathon, for beginners and intermediate as well. The kickoff date is August 9th at 8 am. The info session is August 6th at 6:30 pm

–GET Fit, a free group training program for the Seattle marathon for getting people off the couch to do a half marathon. The kickoff date is August 16th at 8 am. The info session is Aug 6th at 7 pm

–GOT Fit, a free group training program for the Seattle marathon for intermediate to advanced half marathoners. The kickoff is August 23rd at 8am. The info session is Aug 20th at 6:30pm

All info sessions and kickoffs are starting at West Seattle Runner. All programs are free – email lori@westseattlerunner.com with any questions!