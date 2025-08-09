HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Rotary collecting instruments for Music4Life

(WSB photos)

At the southwest corner of California and Alaska, Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) members are collecting musical instruents right now for Music4Life, which will get those instruments to students who need them. In our photo above, Rotarian Brian Waid is holding an acoustic guitar that had just been brought in. Rotarian Irene Stewart, who traces her involvement with Music4Life back to its beginnings in the ’00s, said early donations included 3 violins, 2 recorders, 2 clarinets, 2 coronets, a French horn, a trombone, and a banjo!

Music4Life works with 15 school districts around Western Washington, including Seattle, and has collected more than 3,100 instruments since 2007. If you have one (or more) you can donate, Rotarians will be at California/Alaska until 2 pm today, as previewed here a week and a half ago. (You also can donate money to the program.) Waid says they’re having a great time not only collecting the instruments but hearing the stories behind them.