YOU CAN HELP: Got a musical instrument you’re no longer using?

Don’t let your unused musical instrument(s) gather dust in a closet .., this dropoff donation drive is just a week and a half away!

West Seattle Community Day of Musical Instrument Donations to Music4Life

Sponsor: West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation (a tax-exempt org.)

Date/Time of Event: Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Key Bank at Alaska Junction (Corner of California Ave SW & SW Alaska Street in West Seattle)

Goal: To receive and acknowledge donations of gently used musical instruments for repair and refurbishing, to enable students in need to participate in school music programs.

Types of Instruments Needed: All orchestra and band instruments, as well as guitars.

Most needed: trumpets/coronets, clarinets, flutes, and violins.

What is Music4Life? Music4Life is a local nonprofit organization that puts instruments into the hands of students whose families cannot afford to rent or purchase, making it possible for them to participate in school music programs.

Why Donate? Many people have lovingly used musical instruments in their garages or attics, or in storage. When reminded, they ask themselves “Why am I still carting this instrument around? Music4Life understands that some people have precious memories of their used musical instruments. We do not want a reluctant giver. We instead want donors who appreciate the unique value of instrumental music in the life and education of a child—and want all children regardless of family need, to experience it. Music4Life partners with preferred, local professional music repair shops for discounted restoration of these instruments.

Contact: Brian Waid (Rotary Club of West Seattle member):

Email: brianjwaid@gmail.com Telephone: 206-714-7535

Or Visit: Website: www.Music4Life.org or www.westseattlerotary.org