HAPPENING NOW: Free carnival games and fresh-made cotton candy at Westwood Village End of Summer Festival

Westwood Village‘s End-of-Summer Festival was just getting started when we ran over for some photos a little while ago. Chalk artist Anne had just finished the chalk lettering to welcome people into the festival zone in the northwest corner of the parking lot, west of the Post Office:

Several booths are set up for old-fashioned carnival games:

Players get tickets they can redeem for prizes including backpacks:

Balloon artist Brenna is ready to make custom creations:

And there’s a cotton-candy machine with pink or blue options:

Everything’s free, with a DJ providing the soundtrack, and it’s set to continue until 2 pm.