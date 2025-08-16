HAPPENING NOW: Alki Beach Pride 2025

The sun returned and it’s a perfect afternoon for Alki Beach Pride 2025 – entertainment is under way on two stages (see the main-stage lineup in our Friday preview). The afternoon-and-evening festival includes closure of Alki Avenue between 57th and 61st; if you’re going, we highly recommend walking, bicycling, skating, transit – parking is full for literally miles around. Once you’re at the beach, the vendor and organization tents line Alki Trail: the DJ stage is close to the east end. Dance floor:

Flags are fluttering everywhere and there’s a rainbow arch by Alki Bathhouse:

While many people are browsing the booths, some are just enjoying the sun and sand:

Vendors even include two mobile bookstores, Beguiled and Blue Kettle, which has some books on display outside, for all age:

The party segues to an outdoor movie (“Bottoms“) at Alki Playground (59th/Stevens) at 8 pm.