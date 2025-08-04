GOT FUTURE FRUIT? Here’s how to be sure it doesn’t go to waste

You have the fruit tree(s), they have the volunteers ready to harvest. The Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is working with partners on plans for a Community Fruit Gleaning Day – just under six weeks away, but you’re urged to register your fruit tree(s) right now! Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

Volunteer your fruit tree now for Community Fruit Gleaning Day in September

Gleaning? What’s that?! Historically, “to glean” was to gather crops left over after a general harvest. Today, the term describes the process of harvesting fruit that might otherwise go to waste and getting it into the hands of people who need it via local food banks.

Rotary Club of West Seattle is partnering with City Fruit, a nonprofit organization that harvests and stewards urban fruit trees to support sustainable and equitable access to fruit, as well as Scouting America Chief Seattle Council. Together, they will glean fruit that can be distributed to neighbors in need through the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank.

How can you help? Register your apple, pear, plum, or other fruit-bearing tree if you’re likely to have ripe fruit in early September. Complete the Gleaning Interest Form (forms.gle/Mbp8r5v6kveJtFaX7) as soon as possible (deadline August 23). Rotarians and Scouts will harvest the fruit on Saturday, September 13.

“It’s a pretty sweet deal,” said Mike Price, the Rotarian leading the West Seattle project. “You volunteer your tree but don’t have to do any heavy work. Let Rotary and Scouts do the picking and hauling. The food banks and their clients really welcome the fruit.”

“Our partners, City Fruit, harvest 30,000–45,000 pounds of fruit from trees on residential properties and in orchards across Seattle every year, which they share with food banks and local meal programs,” Price continued. “We know of trees left unharvested, where the fruit spoils. It’s a shame to lose that nutritional value.”

If you have fruit that ripens at a different time of year, consider sharing it via City Fruit. For more information, visit cityfruit.org/share-your-fruit/.

Questions about Community Gleaning Day? E-mail the Rotary Club of West Seattle at ws_rotary@yahoo.com.