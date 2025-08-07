FOLLOWUP: Work under way on Salmon Bone Bridge

Thanks to Manuel for the photo. If you’re planning a visit to the north stretch of Longfellow Creek any time soon, remember that the Salmon Bone Bridge is closed for work, as announced by Seattle Public Utilities almost two weeks ago. The work is to “finish the restoration of the bridge,” SPU explains, with major tasks including “replacing the bridge’s safety cables (and) stripping and repainting the bridge’s metal, tubular ‘bones’.” The closure could last through late October.