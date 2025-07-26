Another closure ahead for North Delridge’s Salmon Bone Bridge

(WSB file photo)

That’s the beloved Salmon Bone Bridge on Longfellow Creek, subject of this notice that Seattle Public Utilities sent us to share with you about another closure to follow up last year’s work:

Salmon Bone Bridge Temporary Closure

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The Salmon Bone Bridge is a pedestrian bridge over Longfellow Creek near the Dragonfly Garden. The bridge was designed by renowned Seattle-based artist Lorna Jordan to invoke the skeletal structure of a fish. SPU replaced the deteriorated decking in the summer of 2024 with a CorDeck Dots decking material meant for slip resistance and to withstand wet weather over a long service life. The new material honors the artist’s original vision and herringbone design, but it will be safer, more durable, and more accessible.

SPU plans to finish the restoration of the bridge this year from August to October. Restoration will include:

• Replacing the bridge’s safety cables

• Stripping and repainting the bridge’s metal, tubular “bones”

SCHEDULE

The bridge will be closed for up to 3 months from August to October. This work must take place in the summer months to reduce risk to the fish. Timing, duration, and working hours are subject to change due to permitting, weather, crew availability, and other factors. Thank you for your patience during this work.

LOCATION

The Salmon Bone Bridge spans Longfellow Creek where it passes through the greenspace between SW Nevada St/SW Yancy St and 28th Ave SW/26th Ave SW. No other areas of the greenspace will be impacted by this temporary bridge closure.