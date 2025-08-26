FALL FUN: Holy Rosary’s WestFest sets dates, seeks sponsors

The fun doesn’t end when summer’s over. West Seattle celebrates in the fall, too, and organizers of one of the biggest events, Holy Rosary School‘s two-day WestFest, have a two-part announcement – meant to get the dates on your calendar, and welcome potential sponsors:

WestFest is just around the corner, and we’re excited to invite you to be a part of this year’s celebration on September 19th and 20th.

Each year, WestFest brings together our community for two days of fun — complete with a packed beer garden, delicious food booths, thrilling rides, lively bingo, and entertainment in the gym. It’s a wonderful tradition that draws families and neighbors from across the area.

We’d love for you to consider sponsoring WestFest 2025. Sponsorship not only supports Holy Rosary School but also provides your business with excellent visibility through event signage, recognition, and community connection.

For details on sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to Bonnie at (206) 226-4046 or bonnierice@gmail.com.

Thank you for your support!

-The WestFest Committee