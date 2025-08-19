BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: White Center Wendy’s announces opening date

(Added: WSB/WCN photo, today)

As we first reported in June, the former KFC/A&W at 16th/102nd in White Center is becoming a Wendy’s. A spokesperson for the franchisee just sent word of the opening date. From the announcement:

The new Wendy’s location, situated on the corner of 16th Avenue and SW 102nd Street, is scheduled to open on Friday, August 29, bringing Wendy’s signature “Fresh, Famous Food” to even more guests in the community.

The new restaurant is designed with the modern customer in mind, featuring:

-Digital ordering kiosks

-Dedicated mobile and delivery pick-up points

=An enhanced pick-up window experience …

In addition to serving great food, Wendy’s proudly supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, which works to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster -care system.