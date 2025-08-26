BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village Rite Aid now closed

The facade signage is gone and that hand-lettered sign on the door confirms that the only Rite Aid-owned West Seattle drugstore NOT converting to a CVS is officially closed. We first reported two months ago that the Westwood Village Rite Aid store would be closed as of today; the center’s owners have listed the space as available for lease, but no hint of a new tenant so far.

Of the other three Rite Aid-owned West Seattle drugstores, the former RA on California SW has already converted to a CVS; the two Bartell Drugs stores are set to do so within the next two weeks. Meantime, the South Delridge Walgreens – kitty-corner from the closed-and-sold ex-White Center Bartell store – is set to close September 10, as we first reported earlier this month.